Cerebra Integrated Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.75 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:28 AM IST

Sales decline 92.36% to Rs 0.82 crore

Net Loss of Cerebra Integrated Technologies reported to Rs 16.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 8.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 92.36% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.8210.74 -92 OPM %-2496.34-137.24 -PBDT-22.42-16.30 -38 PBT-22.52-16.40 -37 NP-16.75-8.29 -102

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:28 AM IST

