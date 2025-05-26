Monday, May 26, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indigo Paints consolidated net profit rises 6.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 0.70% to Rs 387.56 crore

Net profit of Indigo Paints rose 6.00% to Rs 56.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.70% to Rs 387.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 384.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.77% to Rs 141.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 147.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.65% to Rs 1340.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1306.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales387.56384.88 1 1340.671306.09 3 OPM %22.5621.98 -17.4218.23 - PBDT91.9088.29 4 248.48250.16 -1 PBT78.6672.71 8 189.95198.58 -4 NP56.9053.68 6 141.76147.32 -4

First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

