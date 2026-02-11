Indiqube Spaces reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.56% to Rs 389.94 crore

Net Loss of Indiqube Spaces reported to Rs 17.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 13.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 45.56% to Rs 389.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 267.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.389.94267.8960.8558.89146.0984.07-23.10-32.80-17.07-13.73

