Indo Borax & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 77.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.76% to Rs 57.85 croreNet profit of Indo Borax & Chemicals rose 77.12% to Rs 16.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 52.76% to Rs 57.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 37.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales57.8537.87 53 OPM %18.1524.19 -PBDT14.0713.51 4 PBT13.2012.98 2 NP16.269.18 77
