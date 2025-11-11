Orient Bell consolidated net profit rises 228.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.99% to Rs 164.10 croreNet profit of Orient Bell rose 228.87% to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.99% to Rs 164.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 159.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales164.10159.34 3 OPM %5.654.62 -PBDT9.246.50 42 PBT3.850.79 387 NP3.190.97 229
