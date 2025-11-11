Arfin India standalone net profit declines 5.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.20% to Rs 127.94 croreNet profit of Arfin India declined 5.04% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 14.20% to Rs 127.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 149.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales127.94149.11 -14 OPM %7.316.49 -PBDT4.764.56 4 PBT3.673.55 3 NP2.452.58 -5
