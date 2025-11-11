Rossell India standalone net profit declines 2.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.78% to Rs 80.49 croreNet profit of Rossell India declined 2.98% to Rs 27.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.78% to Rs 80.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 78.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales80.4978.31 3 OPM %40.7641.57 -PBDT31.7433.70 -6 PBT30.3132.42 -7 NP27.3628.20 -3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content