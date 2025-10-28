Indo Cotspin standalone net profit declines 96.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.29% to Rs 6.59 croreNet profit of Indo Cotspin declined 96.15% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.29% to Rs 6.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6.595.26 25 OPM %2.124.94 -PBDT0.130.49 -73 PBT0.010.35 -97 NP0.010.26 -96
