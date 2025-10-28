Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 09:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dilip Buildcon emerges as L-1 bidder for Rs 879-cr NHAI project in Tamil Nadu

Dilip Buildcon emerges as L-1 bidder for Rs 879-cr NHAI project in Tamil Nadu

Image

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

Dilip Buildcon (DBL) has announced that it has emerged as the lowest (L-1) bidder for a project floated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) worth Rs 879.30 crore.

The project will be executed on a Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) basis, involves the four-laning of the Paramakudi to Ramanathapuram section of NH-49 (New NH-87) from Km 80.360 to Km 127.025, covering a total length of 46.665 km in Tamil Nadu.

According to the companys exchange filing, the project is scheduled to be completed within 24 months, with an operation and maintenance period of 15 years from the commercial operation date (COD).

 

Dilip Buildcon also clarified that neither its promoters nor any members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority. The company further confirmed that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulations.

Dilip Buildcon is presently in the business of development of infrastructure facilities on an Engineering Procurement and Construction basis (EPC) and undertakes contracts from various government and other parties and special purpose vehicles promoted by the company.

The companys consolidated net profit soared 93.57% to Rs 271 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 140 crore in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations fell 16.40% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,620 crore in Q1 FY26.

The counter rose 0.48% to Rs 480.20 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

