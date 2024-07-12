Business Standard
Indo Cotspin standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 2:33 PM IST
Sales decline 5.25% to Rs 3.07 crore
Net profit of Indo Cotspin rose 150.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.25% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.073.24 -5 OPM %4.895.56 -PBDT0.270.24 13 PBT0.130.04 225 NP0.100.04 150
First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

