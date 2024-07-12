GTPL Hathway slides after Q1 PAT drops 60% YoY to Rs 143 cr in FY25

GTPL Hathway fell 1.89% to Rs 168.60 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 60.28% to Rs 143 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 360 crore in Q1 FY24.

On quarter-on-quarter basis, the companys net profit declined 6.6% while revenue increased 4.38% from Q4 FY24.

EBITDA stood at Rs 120.5 crore in Q1 FY25, registering de-growth of 4.21% to Rs 125.8 crore in Q1 FY24. EBITDA margin contracted to 14.2% as against 16.1% in Q1 FY24.

Digital cable TV revenue increased 7% to Rs 319.3 crore in quarter ended 30 June 2024 as compared with Rs 298.1 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2023. Active subscribers were 9.60 Million as of 30th June 2024, witnessed an increase by 1,00,000 QoQ and 5,50,000 YoY. Subscription revenue increased 7% YoY to Rs 319.3 crore.

Broadband revenue increased 4% YoY to Rs 134.8 crore in Q1 FY25. The Broadband average revenue per user (ARPU) stood at Rs 460 per month per subscriber for the year. Broadband subscribers increased by 10,000 QoQ and 70,000 YoY thus standing at 10,30,000.

Anirudhsinh Jadeja, managing director, GTPL Hathway, said, I am pleased to announce that the company has reported a consistent performance for the quarter driven by focus on operational efficiency and rising subscribers traction in the Cable TV segment aided by sporting events such as IPL and Cricket World Cup. The recent round of price hikes announced by all major telcos make the prospect of private wireline broadband at home even more appealing thus making our offering in the broadband segment even more competitive.

GTPL Hathway is a multi-system operator (MSO), providing digital cable TV services. The company is the sixth largest private wireline broadband service provider in India.

Revenue from operations increased 8.9% to Rs 843.37 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 774.44 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.