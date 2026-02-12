Indo Euro Indchem standalone net profit declines 95.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 70.21% to Rs 1.26 crore

Net profit of Indo Euro Indchem declined 95.24% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 70.21% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.264.23-7.944.260.010.310.010.290.010.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News