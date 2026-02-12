Protean eGov Technologies consolidated net profit declines 1.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.13% to Rs 228.87 crore

Net profit of Protean eGov Technologies declined 1.88% to Rs 22.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.13% to Rs 228.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 202.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.228.87202.3113.897.8044.6434.3333.3728.5222.5022.93

