Heranba Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.25 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 11.70% to Rs 301.37 croreNet Loss of Heranba Industries reported to Rs 23.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 10.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 11.70% to Rs 301.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 341.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales301.37341.29 -12 OPM %4.123.67 -PBDT3.846.65 -42 PBT-21.83-7.38 -196 NP-23.25-10.19 -128
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:10 AM IST