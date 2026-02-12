Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 20.83% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales decline 27.92% to Rs 96.43 crore

Net profit of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals declined 20.83% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 27.92% to Rs 96.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 133.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales96.43133.79 -28 OPM %-1.571.64 -PBDT1.752.30 -24 PBT0.921.40 -34 NP0.570.72 -21

Feb 12 2026

