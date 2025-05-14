Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 12:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indo Rama Synthetics soars after turnaround Q4 numbers

Indo Rama Synthetics soars after turnaround Q4 numbers

Image

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) hit an upper limit of 20% at Rs 46.35 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 51.07 crore in Q4 March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 40.48 crore in Q4 March 2024.

Net sales rose 32.55% year-on-year to Rs 1,198.47 crore in Q4 of March 2025. EBITDA surged 670.54% YoY to Rs 100.17 crore, also marking a 42.77% increase quarter-on-quarter. The EBITDA margin improved significantly to 8.2% in Q4 FY25, compared to 1.43% in Q4 FY24 and 6% in Q3 FY25. The sharp rise in EBITDA was driven by aggressive cost-cutting measures, enhanced customer outreach, and improved market conditions.

For the full year, net profit was reported at Rs 1.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 203.44 crore in the year ended March 2024. Net sales rose 9.96% to Rs 4258.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3873.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 

Net cash inflow from operating activities stood at Rs 391.11 crore as on 31 March 2025, as against net cash outflow Rs 96.73 crore as on 31 March 2024.

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) is India's one of the major dedicated polyester manufacturers with an integrated manufacturing complex in Butibori near Nagpur in Maharashtra, with production capacity of 6,72,000 tons per annum of polyester staple fibre, filament yarn, draw texturized yarn, fully drawn yarn, textile grade chips and pet resin.

First Published: May 14 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

