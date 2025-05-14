Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 12:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ITD Cementation soars after Q4 PAT jumps 27% to Rs 113 cr

ITD Cementation soars after Q4 PAT jumps 27% to Rs 113 cr

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

ITD Cementation India surged 13.24% to Rs 640.20 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 26.9% to Rs 113.55 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 89.51 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 9.8% YoY to Rs 2,479.72 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 19.2% YoY to Rs 155.42 crore in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 268 crore in Q4 FY25, up 11% as compared with Rs 242 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Consolidated orderbook stood at Rs 18,300 crore as of 31st March 2025, down 8.12% as compared with Rs 19,918 crore as of 31st March 2024.

 

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 36.2% to Rs 372.81 crore in FY25 as compared with Rs 273.73 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations increased 17.9% to Rs 9,096.94 crore in FY25 as against Rs 7,717.87 crore in FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each for FY25, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM).

ITD Cementation India is one of the leading engineering and construction companies undertaking heavy civil, infrastructure and EPC business and operating in India with an established presence and expertise in maritime structures, mass rapid transit systems, airports, hydro-electric power, tunnels, dams & irrigation, highways, bridges & flyovers, industrial structures and buildings, foundation & specialist engineering.

First Published: May 14 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

