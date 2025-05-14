Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 12:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aditya Birla Capital rises as Q4 PAT jumps 22% QoQ to Rs 865 cr

Aditya Birla Capital rises as Q4 PAT jumps 22% QoQ to Rs 865 cr

Image

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Aditya Birla Capital advanced 5.70% to Rs 215.05 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 22.11% to Rs 864.60 crore on 13.30% rise in revenue from in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 708 crore in Q3 FY24.

On year on year basis, the companys consolidated net profit tanked 30% while revenue rose 13.30% in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax tumbled 14.39% year on year to Rs 1,360.83 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The total AUM (AMC, life insurance and health insurance) increased by 17% YoY to 5,11,260 crore as on 31 March 2025.

The overall lending portfolio (NBFC and HFC) grew by 27% YoY to Rs 1,57,404 crore in Q4 FY25.

 

Also Read

stock markets, trading, tariffs

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty off day's highs, TaMo, Asian Paint, Power Grid weigh; metal up 2%

Ajay Kumar

President appoints former Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar as chairman of UPSC

P Diddy, Sean Combs

'Beaten, filmed, humiliated': Ex-gf Cassie's explosive trial against Diddy

Airtel

Bharti Airtel shares gain 3% after posting Q4 results; Check out detail

Elon musk, musk, Elon, Tesla

Tesla eyes new pay deal for Musk as legal row over $56 bn package drags on

On segmental front, the companys revenue from housing finance stood at Rs 791.27 crore (up 59.63% YoY), revenue from life Insurance was at Rs 7,317.87 crore (up 18.58% YoY), income from asset management came in at Rs 498.84 crore (up 14.23% YoY), revenue from stock and securities broking stood at Rs 99.45 crore (down 13.99% YoY) and revenue from health insurance was at Rs 1,469.18 crore (up 21.09% YoY) during the period under review.

On a full year basis, the companys net profit rose 0.26% to Rs 3,318.32 crore on 19.59% jumped in revenue from operations to Rs 40,589.98 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The company continues to expand its physical footprint with a pan-India presence of 1,623 branches across all businesses as of 31 March 2025. The branch expansion is targeted at driving penetration into tier 3 and tier 4 towns and new customer segments.

The board of directors of the company and Aditya Birla Finance had approved the scheme of amalgamation of Aditya Birla Finance, the companys wholly owned subsidiary with itself. The amalgamation has been successfully completed following all requisite approvals. The appointed date of amalgamation is 1 April 2024 and effective date is 1 April 2025.

The company now has two business segments, the NBFC lending business and the investment business through which it will continue to hold investments in all its subsidiaries, JVs and associate businesses.

Meanwhile, the companys board approved the raising of funds by issuance of debt securities including NCDs from time to time, in one or more tranches, such that at any point of time the NCDs issued and outstanding does not exceed an aggregate amount as per the sub-limits approved by the board, and within the overall borrowing limits -Rs 1,65,000 crore (from existing limits of Rs 1,35,000 crore) subject to the approval of shareholders of the company.

Aditya Birla Capital is the holding company for the financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla Group.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

ITD Cementation soars after Q4 PAT jumps 27% to Rs 113 cr

ITD Cementation soars after Q4 PAT jumps 27% to Rs 113 cr

India's vegetable oil imports slide 32% on year in Apr-25

India's vegetable oil imports slide 32% on year in Apr-25

Patanjali Foods allots 3.28 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Patanjali Foods allots 3.28 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Cipla Q4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayRCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon