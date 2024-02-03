Sensex (    %)
                        
Indo Thai Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.41 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales rise 266.80% to Rs 9.28 crore
Net profit of Indo Thai Securities reported to Rs 5.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 266.80% to Rs 9.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales9.282.53 267 OPM %66.592.77 -PBDT6.500.15 4233 PBT6.360.01 63500 NP5.41-0.22 LP
First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

