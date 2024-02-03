Bank of India standalone net profit rises 62.42% in the December 2023 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 19.57% to Rs 15217.98 crore

Net profit of Bank of India rose 62.42% to Rs 1869.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1151.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Total Operating Income rose 19.57% to Rs 15217.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 12727.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.15217.9812727.7572.7058.722502.831772.952502.831772.951869.511151.01