Bank of India standalone net profit rises 62.42% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Total Operating Income rise 19.57% to Rs 15217.98 crore
Net profit of Bank of India rose 62.42% to Rs 1869.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1151.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Total Operating Income rose 19.57% to Rs 15217.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 12727.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Total Operating Income15217.9812727.75 20 OPM %72.7058.72 -PBDT2502.831772.95 41 PBT2502.831772.95 41 NP1869.511151.01 62
First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

