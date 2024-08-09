Indo US Bio-Tech standalone net profit rises 33.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.15% to Rs 24.72 croreNet profit of Indo US Bio-Tech rose 33.76% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 29.15% to Rs 24.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales24.7219.14 29 OPM %14.9315.62 -PBDT3.392.65 28 PBT3.192.45 30 NP3.172.37 34
