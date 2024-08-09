Indo US Bio-Tech standalone net profit rises 33.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.15% to Rs 24.72 crore

Net profit of Indo US Bio-Tech rose 33.76% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 29.15% to Rs 24.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.24.7219.1414.9315.623.392.653.192.453.172.37