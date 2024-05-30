Business Standard
Indokem reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales decline 1.65% to Rs 40.04 crore
Net Loss of Indokem reported to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.65% to Rs 40.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.59% to Rs 164.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 160.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales40.0440.71 -2 164.80160.64 3 OPM %1.221.99 --0.611.82 - PBDT-0.230.03 PL -3.680.73 PL PBT-1.01-0.54 -87 -6.19-1.32 -369 NP-1.03-0.54 -91 -6.19-1.32 -369
First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

