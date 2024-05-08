Indraprastha Gas consolidated net profit rises 9.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.31% to Rs 3596.79 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 21.07% to Rs 1985.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1639.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.94% to Rs 14000.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14132.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Indraprastha Gas rose 9.13% to Rs 433.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 397.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.31% to Rs 3596.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3681.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.