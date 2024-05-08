Sales rise 42.66% to Rs 9.43 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 33.38% to Rs 10.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 58.62% to Rs 33.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Mangal Credit & Fincorp rose 19.35% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.66% to Rs 9.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.