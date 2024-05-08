Voltas consolidated net profit declines 19.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.75% to Rs 4192.30 croreNet profit of Voltas declined 19.09% to Rs 116.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 143.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.75% to Rs 4192.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2936.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 86.65% to Rs 252.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 135.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.00% to Rs 12407.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9399.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
