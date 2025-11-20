Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indraprastha Gas Ltd down for fifth straight session



Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Indraprastha Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 205.14, down 0.69% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 31.75% in last one year as compared to a 12.13% rally in NIFTY and a 1.48% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 205.14, down 0.69% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 26182.7. The Sensex is at 85587.27, up 0.47%.Indraprastha Gas Ltd has eased around 1.1% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indraprastha Gas Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36132.3, up 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.27 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 205.55, down 0.59% on the day. Indraprastha Gas Ltd jumped 31.75% in last one year as compared to a 12.13% rally in NIFTY and a 1.48% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 21.22 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Texmaco Rail & Engineering secures Rs 6-cr order from Central Railway

GIPCL rises after commissioning 150-MW fourth phase of Khavda solar project

BSE Ltd soars 1.13%, up for third straight session

ABB India Ltd spurts 1.34%, rises for fifth straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd soars 1.96%, up for fifth straight session

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

