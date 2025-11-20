Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Texmaco Rail & Engineering secures Rs 6-cr order from Central Railway

Image

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering gained after the company secured an order worth Rs 6.39 crore from Central Railway to modify the OHE system for the island platform extension at Kalyan Station.

The project is to be completed within 6 months from the date of issuance of the letter of acceptance.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXMACO), a listed entity under the Adventz Group, is a prominent player in Indias railway and infrastructure sector. The company operates through three core business segments: Freight Cars, Infra-Rail & Green Energy, and Infra-Electrical. The company specializes in manufacturing rolling stock, locomotive components, hydro-mechanical equipment, railway infrastructure, bridges, and steel structures. It is also a leading supplier of freight cars to Indian Railways.

 

Texmaco Rail & Engineerings consolidated net profit slipped 13.73% to Rs 63.92 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 74.10 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 21.38% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,058.09 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Shares of Texmaco Rail & Engineering rose 0.15 to Rs 132.45 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

