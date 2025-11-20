Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 01:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hero MotoCorp Ltd soars 1.96%, up for fifth straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd soars 1.96%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 5991.5, up 1.96% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.66% in last one year as compared to a 12.08% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.04% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5991.5, up 1.96% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 26170.35. The Sensex is at 85554.18, up 0.43%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has risen around 6.11% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27434.45, up 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6010.5, up 2.03% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up 25.66% in last one year as compared to a 12.08% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.04% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 24.48 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Tilaknagar Inds climbs after unveiling pure malt whisky, Seven Islands

Nifty tad above 26,150; media shares decline

Transrail Lighting gains after bagging Rs 548-cr orders in MENA region

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tembo Global Industries gains after bagging Rs 107-cr order from Adani Group

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

