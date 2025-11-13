Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indraprastha Gas posts PAT of Rs 355 crore in Q1; total volume rises to 856.70 million Scm

Indraprastha Gas posts PAT of Rs 355 crore in Q1; total volume rises to 856.70 million Scm

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Indraprastha Gas has reported a 15.24% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 384.95 crore on an 8.86% increase in total net revenue from operations to Rs 4,445.96 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 384.95 crore, down 15.24% from Rs 454.17 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total volumes rose 3% to 856.70 million Scm in Q2 FY26 from 830.39 million Scm in Q2 FY25. During the quarter, CNG volumes stood at 640.80 million Scm (up 3% YoY), LNG volumes at 0.20 million Scm (down 74% YoY), and PNG volumes at 62.95 million Scm (up 6% YoY).

 

On a half-year basis, the companys net profit fell 13.02% to Rs 8,772.71 crore on a 10.05% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 8,772.71 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Indraprastha Gas is engaged in the marketing and distribution of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) within the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

The scrip advanced 1.67% to currently trade at Rs 213.65 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

