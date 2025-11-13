Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd counter

Volumes soar at SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd clocked volume of 20.71 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 97.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21217 shares

Honasa Consumer Ltd, Mankind Pharma Ltd, Pfizer Ltd, Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 November 2025.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd clocked volume of 20.71 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 97.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21217 shares. The stock gained 0.44% to Rs.874.00. Volumes stood at 8364 shares in the last session.

Honasa Consumer Ltd registered volume of 4.81 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 18.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26452 shares. The stock rose 4.38% to Rs.294.30. Volumes stood at 69104 shares in the last session.

 

Mankind Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 10.07 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 17.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 58232 shares. The stock dropped 0.25% to Rs.2,267.50. Volumes stood at 1.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Pakistan cricket team

PCB revises tri-series schedule with Zimbabwe, SL over security concerns

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty tests 25,900; Metal index gains 1.5%; Realty 1%; VIX falls

Vote, Voter, Voting, Bihar Election, Election

Bihar elections results 2025: Date, time, where to watch live vote counting

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED arrests Jaypee Infratech MD Manoj Gaur in money laundering case

Cochin Shipyard share price

Cochin Shipyard shares tumble 8% as Q2 profit, margin see sharp decline

Pfizer Ltd witnessed volume of 8204 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 569 shares. The stock increased 2.19% to Rs.5,129.75. Volumes stood at 477 shares in the last session.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd recorded volume of 2.49 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19226 shares. The stock gained 6.55% to Rs.574.00. Volumes stood at 24362 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NSE SME Finbud Financial Services opens its ledger with a strong first chapter

NSE SME Finbud Financial Services opens its ledger with a strong first chapter

Lemon Tree slips after Q2 PAT slides 10% QoQ to Rs 35 crore

Lemon Tree slips after Q2 PAT slides 10% QoQ to Rs 35 crore

Asian Paints gains after Q2 PAT jumps 43% YoY to Rs 993 cr

Asian Paints gains after Q2 PAT jumps 43% YoY to Rs 993 cr

INR slips against US dollar in choppy trades

INR slips against US dollar in choppy trades

Cupid consolidated net profit rises 140.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Cupid consolidated net profit rises 140.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayRed Fort Blast CaseProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOOneplus 15 India LaunchQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon