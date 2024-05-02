Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Indus Towers consolidated net profit rises 32.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 6.52% to Rs 7193.20 crore
Net profit of Indus Towers rose 32.45% to Rs 1853.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1399.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.52% to Rs 7193.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6752.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 195.89% to Rs 6036.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2040.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.77% to Rs 28600.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28381.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales7193.206752.90 7 28600.6028381.80 1 OPM %56.6050.84 -50.9034.07 - PBDT4053.403213.50 26 14182.308576.00 65 PBT2488.901893.30 31 8122.403252.10 150 NP1853.101399.10 32 6036.202040.00 196
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGodrej Group SplitGold-Silver Price TodayMaharashtra Day 2024IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon