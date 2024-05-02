Ador Welding standalone net profit declines 17.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.76% to Rs 246.70 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 6.58% to Rs 63.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.78% to Rs 883.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 776.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Ador Welding declined 17.21% to Rs 18.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.76% to Rs 246.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 235.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.246.70235.48883.83776.7610.4313.5010.1711.2328.4832.3398.9791.5225.0929.2885.5579.9118.6722.5563.1959.29