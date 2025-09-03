Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indus Towers Ltd Falls 3.52%

Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Indus Towers Ltd has lost 8.19% over last one month compared to 3.69% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 0.89% drop in the SENSEX

Indus Towers Ltd lost 3.52% today to trade at Rs 317.7. The BSE Telecommunication index is down 0.28% to quote at 2764.92. The index is down 3.69 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd decreased 1.5% and Suyog Telematics Ltd lost 0.5% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went down 15.45 % over last one year compared to the 2.74% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Indus Towers Ltd has lost 8.19% over last one month compared to 3.69% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 0.89% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.97 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.26 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 460.7 on 02 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 312.65 on 03 Mar 2025.

 

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

