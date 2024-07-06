IndusInd Bank advances climb 16% YoY in Q1 FY25

The private lender's net advances jumped 16% to Rs 3,48,107 crore as of 30 June 2024 as compared to Rs 3,01,317 crore as of 31 March 2023.

The bank reported a 15% growth in deposits to Rs 3,98,632 crore as of 30 June 2024 from Rs 3,47,347 crore as of 30 June 2023 and a rise of 4% as compared to Rs 3,84,793 crore as of 31 March 2024.

CASA ratio reduced to 36.7% as of 31 June 2024 as against 39.9% as of 30 June 2023 and 37.9% as of 31 December 2023.

The retail deposits and deposits from small business customers amounted to Rs 1,74,245 crore as of 30 June 2024 as compared to Rs 1,69,457 crore as of 31 March 2024, recording a growth of 2.82%.

IndusInd Bank caters to both consumer and corporate customers. As of 31 March 2024, the Banks distribution network included 2,984 branches/ Banking outlets and 2,956 onsite and offsite ATMs, as against 2,606 branches/ banking outlets and 2,878 onsite and offsite ATMs as of 31 March 2023. The client base stood at approximately 39 million as on 31 March 2024.

The private lender's standalone net profit increased 15.01% to Rs 2,346.84 crore on 20.77% rise in total income to Rs 14,699.01 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip fell 0.62% to end at Rs 1,434.25 on Friday, 5 July 2024.

On sequential basis, the banks net advances rose 1% from Rs 3,43,298 crore as on 31 March 2024.