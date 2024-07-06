IND vs ZIM LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20I: Shubman Gill wins toss, opts to bowl first

India skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and decided to field first as India begins its tour of Zimbabwe with the first T20I at the Harare Sports Club in Harare today. Riyan Parag and Abhishek Sharma have made their India debuts while Dhruv Jurel made his T20 international debut for India.

It will be the test of the Indian young brigade and their bench strength.

On the other hand, it is an opportunity for the Zimbabwean side to try and overcome the loss of not qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2024 and showcase the talent that they possess.

1st T20I: India vs Zimbabwe Playing 11

India playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

Zimbabwe playing 11: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza (C), Wesley Madhevere, Clive Madande (WK), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava

How to watch the live telecast of the IND vs ZIM 1st T20I match today?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) 1st T20I match today. The English commentary will be available on Sony Ten 1 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Sony Ten 3 HD/SD. The IND vs ZIM live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.

1st T20I, IND vs ZIM Live streaming

IND vs ZIM 1st T20I live streaming will be available on Sony LIV app and website in Hindi and English.

Check IND vs ZIM 1st T20I live score and match updates here