IND vs ZIM LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20I: Shubman Gill wins toss, opts to bowl first
1st T20I LIVE Score Updates, India vs Zimbabwe full scorecard: Shubman Gill won the toss and decided field first in Harare. India has three debutants Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma and Jurel playing
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
India skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and decided to field first as India begins its tour of Zimbabwe with the first T20I at the Harare Sports Club in Harare today. Riyan Parag and Abhishek Sharma have made their India debuts while Dhruv Jurel made his T20 international debut for India.
It will be the test of the Indian young brigade and their bench strength.
On the other hand, it is an opportunity for the Zimbabwean side to try and overcome the loss of not qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2024 and showcase the talent that they possess.
1st T20I: India vs Zimbabwe Playing 11
India playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar
Zimbabwe playing 11: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza (C), Wesley Madhevere, Clive Madande (WK), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava
How to watch the live telecast of the IND vs ZIM 1st T20I match today?
Sony Sports Network will live telecast the India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) 1st T20I match today. The English commentary will be available on Sony Ten 1 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Sony Ten 3 HD/SD. The IND vs ZIM live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.
1st T20I, IND vs ZIM Live streaming
IND vs ZIM 1st T20I live streaming will be available on Sony LIV app and website in Hindi and English.
Check IND vs ZIM 1st T20I live score and match updates here
4:17 PM
India vs Zimbabwe Live Updates: Indian playing 11 for the match
Indian playing 11
Shubman Gill(c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed
4:16 PM
India vs Zimbabwe Live Updates: Zimbabwean playing 11 for the match
Zimbabwean playing 11
Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Wessly Madhevere, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara
4:16 PM
India vs Zimbabwe Live Updates: Official pitch report
In the official pitch report, Tino Mawoyo said, "There is slight covering of grass. It would dry out quickly. The surface won't change much. Good batting wicket. 150 is the average score at Harare in the last 10-12 games but don't think that would be enough on this deck."
4:08 PM
India vs Zimbabwe Live Updates: Three debutants for Indian team
India has three debutants in their playing in the form of Abhishek Sharma, Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag, confirmed Shubman Gill.
4:04 PM
India vs Zimbabwe Live Updates: Shubman Gill wins toss, opts to field first
India skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and decided to field first at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.
3:57 PM
India vs Zimbabwe Live Updates: Toss coming up
The all-important toss between Indian skipper Shubman Gill and his Zimbabwe counterpart Sikandar will take place at 4:00 PM IST
3:56 PM
India vs Zimbabwe Live Updates: Zimbabwe's probable playing 11
Zimbabwe 's probable playing 11 for the game
Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza (C), Wesley Madhevere, Clive Madande (WK), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava
3:55 PM
India vs Zimbabwe Live Updates: India's probable playing 11
India's probable playing 11 for the game
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar
3:54 PM
This game is important because new and emerging Indian talents like Riyan Parag, Harshit Rana and Abhishek Sharma will likely get a chance internationally. This would help them prove their mettle that they are more than just the 'IPL boys'.
India vs Zimbabwe Live Updates: What is the importance of this game
This game is important because new and emerging Indian talents like Riyan Parag, Harshit Rana and Abhishek Sharma will likely get a chance internationally. This would help them prove their mettle that they are more than just the 'IPL boys'.
3:29 PM
India vs Zimbabwe Live Updates
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 06 2024 | 3:31 PM IST