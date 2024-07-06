Business Standard
Will continue fight against BJP govt over nursing scam, says MP Cong chief

Patwari said the BJP government does not believe in democracy and the parliamentary system

Jitu Patwari

His comments came a day after the MP Assembly's budget session, during which the Congress sought the resignation of minister Vishvas Sarang. Image:X@JituP_office

Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2024 | 3:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari on Saturday said his party would continue to corner the BJP government in the state over the alleged nursing scam and also move court as it involves the future of more than 4 lakh students.
His comments came a day after the MP Assembly's budget session, during which the Congress sought the resignation of minister Vishvas Sarang with regards to the alleged scam, was adjourned sine die 14 days ahead of schedule.

"We will continue to fight. With evidence we will move court. We will protest on the roads.

I congratulate our leader of opposition Umang Singhar and MLAs for raising the scam aggressively in the Assembly. We placed evidence against the minister (Sarang) but the ruling party is refusing to accept it,"

Patwari said in a press conference. Patwari said the BJP government does not believe in democracy and the parliamentary system, citing the 5-day session which he said was the "shortest budget session in MP in the last 20 years".

"The future of four lakh students is in peril despite paying fees, clearing exams etc.

Their future has been ruined by this corrupt government," he said.

The CBI is probing alleged irregularities in the functioning of nursing colleges in the state, including several which exist only on paper.

The probe agency inspected 308 institutes, giving a clean chit to 169, while stating that 73 lacked infrastructure and 66 were unsuited. Sarang was medical education minister in the previous BJP government when the alleged irregularities came to light.
BJP Madhya Pradesh Congress nursing

First Published: Jul 06 2024 | 3:15 PM IST

