IndusInd Bank Ltd spurts 0.11%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1447.45, up 0.11% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.97% in last one year as compared to a 24.27% jump in NIFTY and a 14.81% jump in the Nifty Bank.
IndusInd Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1447.45, up 0.11% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 24647.1. The Sensex is at 80837.92, up 0.15%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has slipped around 5.28% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52396.8, up 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 44.05 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1448.65, up 0.06% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd is up 1.97% in last one year as compared to a 24.27% jump in NIFTY and a 14.81% jump in the Nifty Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 12.58 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

