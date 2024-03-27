Adani Green commissions 180-MW solar power plant in Rajasthan

The solar power plant is owned and operated by Adani Solar Energy RJ Two, a wholly-owned stepdown subsidiary of Adani Green Energy.

The 180 MW solar plant will produce approximately 540 million electricity units annually, powering over 1.1 lakh homes and reducing around 0.39 million tonnes of CO2 emissions. Next-generation bifacial solar PV modules and horizontal single axis solar trackers (HSAT) have been deployed to maximise generation through better efficiency of modules and tracking the sun throughout the day.

The plant is equipped with waterless robotic module cleaning systems, enabling water conservation in the barren region of Jaisalmer. The Energy Network Operation Centre (ENOC), anchored in the secured digital cloud platform, enables real-time monitoring of AGELs renewable energy assets, leading to enhanced operational performance.

With the successful commissioning of this plant, AGELs operational solar portfolio has increased to 6,243 MW, and the total operational renewable generation capacity to 9,784 MW, the largest in India.

Adani Green Energy (AGEL), a part of India-based Adani Group, has one of the largest global renewable portfolios with overall portfolio of 20.4 gigawatt (GW) including operating, under-construction and awarded projects catering to investment-grade counterparties. The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 256 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 103 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Total income jumped 18.57% to Rs 2,675 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 2,256 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Shares of Adani Green Energy (AGEL) rose 0.56% to 1,864.25 on the BSE.

