IndusInd Bank receives affirmation in credit ratings from Moody's

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 7:32 PM IST
IndusInd Bank announced that Moody's Investors Service has reaffirmed the Credit Ratings of the Bank as mentioned below:
Long-term (LT) and Short-term (ST) foreign and local currency bank deposit and issuer ratings as well as Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) - Ba1/NP (Stable)
Senior unsecured medium-term note program - (P)Ba1 (Stable)
LT and ST Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments - Ba1(cr)/NP(cr) (Stable)
Moody's has upgraded the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA to ba1 from ba2.
First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 7:14 PM IST

