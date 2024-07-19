IndusInd Bank receives affirmation in credit ratings from Moody's

Long-term (LT) and Short-term (ST) foreign and local currency bank deposit and issuer ratings as well as Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) - Ba1/NP (Stable)

Senior unsecured medium-term note program - (P)Ba1 (Stable)

LT and ST Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments - Ba1(cr)/NP(cr) (Stable)

Moody's has upgraded the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA to ba1 from ba2.

IndusInd Bank announced that Moody's Investors Service has reaffirmed the Credit Ratings of the Bank as mentioned below: