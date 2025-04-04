Friday, April 04, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITC acquires 43.75% stake in Ample Foods

ITC acquires 43.75% stake in Ample Foods

Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
ITC has acquired 2,62,500 equity shares of Rs10/- each of Ample Foods (AFPL) (through primary subscription and secondary purchases) for an aggregate consideration of approx. Rs 131 crore.

Consequent to the above, the Company's shareholding in AFPL aggregates 43.75% of its share capital.

AFPL is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling ready to cook snacks & meals, sauces & condiments, raw & deli meat, local & international marinades, cheese and frozen foods & snacks under the brand names 'Prasuma' and 'Meatigo'.

Ujjivan SFB rises after total deposits climb 20% YoY in Q4

HUDCO board OKs to raise upto Rs 65,000 crore in FY26

Netweb Technologies receives incentive of Rs 5.93 cr under PLI scheme 2.0 for IT hardware

Trade war avalanche buries indices, Nifty below 22,910

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 6.56%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.49%

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

