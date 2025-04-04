ITC acquires 43.75% stake in Ample Foods

ITC has acquired 2,62,500 equity shares of Rs10/- each of Ample Foods (AFPL) (through primary subscription and secondary purchases) for an aggregate consideration of approx. Rs 131 crore.
Consequent to the above, the Company's shareholding in AFPL aggregates 43.75% of its share capital.
AFPL is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling ready to cook snacks & meals, sauces & condiments, raw & deli meat, local & international marinades, cheese and frozen foods & snacks under the brand names 'Prasuma' and 'Meatigo'.
