Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 10:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Industrials stocks edge higher

Industrials stocks edge higher

Image

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Industrials stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Industrials index increasing 31.21 points or 0.21% at 14747.49 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, K E C International Ltd (up 7.19%), Cosmo First Ltd (up 6.95%),Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd (up 5.11%),NIBE Ltd (up 5%),WPIL Ltd (up 4.99%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hitachi Energy India Ltd (up 4.5%), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (up 3.59%), Capacite Infraprojects Ltd (up 3.56%), Bharat Dynamics Ltd (up 3.4%), and Precision Wires India Ltd (up 3.03%).

On the other hand, Action Construction Equipment Ltd (down 3.83%), Nelcast Ltd (down 2.66%), and Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd (down 2.41%) turned lower.

 

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 57.75 or 0.11% at 51824.47.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 4.49 points or 0.03% at 15673.99.

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down over 850 pts, Nifty near 24,750; Borana Weaves lists at 12% premium

Gun, Pistol

CPI (Maoist) commander killed in encounter with forces in Jharkhand

PremiumThe Nifty FMCG index has remained nearly flat, registering just a 0.3 per cent increase since the start of the 2024 calendar year. As of Wednesday, the FMCG index closed at 57,177.6, compared to 56,987.2 at the end of December 2023.

Directions in household consumption: Two sharply diverging narratives

share market, trading

Borana Weaves IPO makes positive debut, lists at 12% premium on bourses

Ravi Shankar Prasad,Ravi Shankar

Ravi Shankar Prasad asks Indian diaspora in France to back anti-terror push

The Nifty 50 index was down 175.45 points or 0.7% at 24825.7.

The BSE Sensex index was down 686.98 points or 0.84% at 81489.47.

On BSE,1403 shares were trading in green, 1545 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Linde India jumps after Q4 PAT rises 12% YoY

Linde India jumps after Q4 PAT rises 12% YoY

Wall Street Slumps as Trump Threatens EU Tariffs; Tech and Semiconductor Stocks Lead Losses

Wall Street Slumps as Trump Threatens EU Tariffs; Tech and Semiconductor Stocks Lead Losses

Atishay bags contract from Bihar State Educational Infrastructure Development Corporation

Atishay bags contract from Bihar State Educational Infrastructure Development Corporation

Continental Petroleums receives LoI from Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam

Continental Petroleums receives LoI from Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam

Sensex falls 795 pts; Nifty below 24,800; VIX jumps 3.78%

Sensex falls 795 pts; Nifty below 24,800; VIX jumps 3.78%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon