Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Industrials stocks edge lower

Industrials stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Industrials stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Industrials index decreasing 163.72 points or 1.03% at 15730.05 at 13:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd (down 5.24%), J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd (down 5%),Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd (down 4.99%),Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (down 4.92%),Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (down 4.43%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were PTC Industries Ltd (down 4.15%), Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd (down 4.05%), Jupiter Wagons Ltd (down 4.05%), Apar Industries Ltd (down 3.66%), and Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd (down 3.58%).
On the other hand, Sat Industries Ltd (up 8.72%), Centum Electronics Ltd (up 7.15%), and Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd (up 6.12%) turned up.
At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 370.46 or 0.66% at 55651.09.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 75.22 points or 0.45% at 16679.2.
The Nifty 50 index was up 13.15 points or 0.05% at 25249.05.

The BSE Sensex index was up 104.79 points or 0.13% at 82470.56.
On BSE,1652 shares were trading in green, 2346 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

