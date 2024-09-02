Industrials stocks edge lower

Industrials stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Industrials index decreasing 163.72 points or 1.03% at 15730.05 at 13:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd (down 5.24%), J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd (down 5%),Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd (down 4.99%),Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (down 4.92%),Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (down 4.43%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were PTC Industries Ltd (down 4.15%), Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd (down 4.05%), Jupiter Wagons Ltd (down 4.05%), Apar Industries Ltd (down 3.66%), and Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd (down 3.58%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Sat Industries Ltd (up 8.72%), Centum Electronics Ltd (up 7.15%), and Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd (up 6.12%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 370.46 or 0.66% at 55651.09.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 75.22 points or 0.45% at 16679.2.

The Nifty 50 index was up 13.15 points or 0.05% at 25249.05.

The BSE Sensex index was up 104.79 points or 0.13% at 82470.56.

On BSE,1652 shares were trading in green, 2346 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

