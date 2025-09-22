Monday, September 22, 2025 | 07:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
InfoBeans Technologies update on implication of HIB visa fee hike

InfoBeans Technologies update on implication of HIB visa fee hike

Image

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
InfoBeans Technologies announced an update with reference to the recent U.S. Government announcement for a fee of USD 100,000 on H1B visa applicants, effective from the March 2026 cycle, applicable only to new applicants.

The company informed that as less than 1% of the Company's revenue is linked to H-1B visa holders, the impact on operations and financials is insignificant. On the contrary, the Company anticipates this development may encourage greater offshoring of work to India, which could be positive for its business.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

