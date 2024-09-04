Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Information Technology index falling 443.61 points or 1.02% at 43068.65 at 13:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Wipro Ltd (down 3.21%), Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (down 2.47%),Magellanic Cloud Ltd (down 2.42%),Mphasis Ltd (down 2.21%),Black Box Ltd (down 2.16%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Netweb Technologies India Ltd (down 2.08%), LTIMindtree Ltd (down 1.76%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (down 1.71%), Tata Elxsi Ltd (down 1.52%), and AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (down 1.41%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 4.99%), Ramco Systems Ltd (up 3.35%), and Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 2.56%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 181.89 or 0.32% at 56243.87.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 57.14 points or 0.34% at 16705.6.

The Nifty 50 index was down 105.7 points or 0.42% at 25174.15.

The BSE Sensex index was down 275.77 points or 0.33% at 82279.67.

On BSE,1825 shares were trading in green, 2072 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

