Metal stocks slide

Metal stocks slide

Image

Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Metal index decreasing 357.09 points or 1.12% at 31527.08 at 13:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Coal India Ltd (down 2.77%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 2.55%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2%),NMDC Ltd (down 1.65%),Vedanta Ltd (down 1.09%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 1.06%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 0.72%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.46%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.34%), and JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.08%).
On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 2.1%), turned up.
At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 181.89 or 0.32% at 56243.87.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 57.14 points or 0.34% at 16705.6.
The Nifty 50 index was down 105.7 points or 0.42% at 25174.15.

The BSE Sensex index was down 275.77 points or 0.33% at 82279.67.
On BSE,1825 shares were trading in green, 2072 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.
First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

