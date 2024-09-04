Business Standard
Hindustan Unilever Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd is quoting at Rs 2825, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.68% in last one year as compared to a 28.43% jump in NIFTY and a 23.15% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2825, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 25139.95. The Sensex is at 82176.26, down 0.46%. Hindustan Unilever Ltd has risen around 4.02% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Hindustan Unilever Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 63485.75, down 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.94 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2837.15, up 0.93% on the day. Hindustan Unilever Ltd is up 12.68% in last one year as compared to a 28.43% jump in NIFTY and a 23.15% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.
The PE of the stock is 64.02 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
