Interarch inaugurates its 5th PEB manufacturing plant

Interarch Building Products announced that the Company has inaugurated its fifth PEB manufacturing plant (4 fully integrated unit) in Attivaram Village, District Nellore in the State of Andhra Pradesh. This manufacturing facility is equipped with the latest technology and has capabilities to manufacture Pre-engineered steel (PEB) structures and pre-engineered metal roofing and cladding systems. This plant will contribute significantly to the region's industrial growth.
The Company inaugurated Phase 1 of the plant, which covers 4 acres of the plot and has been built at an investment of Rs 40 crore (including cost of land). The investment for phase 1 has been funded by internal accruals and will increase Interarch's installed capacity by 20,000 MT per annum. This unit has generated new job opportunities for approx. 250 people, boosting the local economy.
The Company further did the groundbreaking ceremony for the Phase 2 of the plant, which covers 6 acres of the plot and will increase the company's installed capacity by 40,000 MT, increasing the overall capacity to 2 Lac MT per annum. The total plant area of phase 2 will be 2 lac Sq. Ft and is likely to be commissioned over the next 7-8 months. Phase 2 will be set up at a approximate cost of Rs 57 crore, funded through IPO proceeds. In Phase 2, the Company expects to create direct and indirect jobs for approximately 500 people.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content