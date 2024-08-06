Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Information Technology index rising 706.24 points or 1.8% at 39918.15 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (up 7.55%), Magellanic Cloud Ltd (up 3.8%),Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd (up 3.57%),Ksolves India Ltd (up 3.24%),Coforge Ltd (up 3.17%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 2.62%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 2.55%), HCL Technologies Ltd (up 2.48%), Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (up 2.4%), and KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 2.36%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Netweb Technologies India Ltd (down 6%), Moschip Technologies Ltd (down 4.69%), and Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (down 2.47%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 744.12 or 1.42% at 53040.32.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 241.27 points or 1.52% at 16102.4.

The Nifty 50 index was up 252.65 points or 1.05% at 24308.25.

The BSE Sensex index was up 794.3 points or 1.01% at 79553.7.

On BSE,2600 shares were trading in green, 557 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.

