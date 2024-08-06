Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Metal index increasing 516.93 points or 1.71% at 30821.66 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.42%), NMDC Ltd (up 2.25%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.17%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.83%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.82%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.65%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 1.45%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.4%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.16%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.94%).
At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 744.12 or 1.42% at 53040.32.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 241.27 points or 1.52% at 16102.4.
The Nifty 50 index was up 252.65 points or 1.05% at 24308.25.
The BSE Sensex index was up 794.3 points or 1.01% at 79553.7.
On BSE,2600 shares were trading in green, 557 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.
