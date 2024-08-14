Informed Technologies India consolidated net profit rises 36.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.21% to Rs 0.60 croreNet profit of Informed Technologies India rose 36.71% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.21% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.600.53 13 OPM %-53.33-50.94 -PBDT1.420.97 46 PBT1.320.88 50 NP1.080.79 37
